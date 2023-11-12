Head to Head Contrast: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) versus Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progressive and Selective Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $49.61 billion 1.89 $721.50 million $4.61 34.79 Selective Insurance Group $4.07 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 1 6 9 0 2.50 Selective Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Progressive and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Progressive currently has a consensus price target of $159.53, indicating a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Progressive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Dividends

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Progressive pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 4.67% 17.36% 3.47% Selective Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Progressive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progressive beats Selective Insurance Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, garbage/debris removal, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers manufactured homes, personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowners, general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. It also provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as through mobile applications and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products. The company also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities, short-term investments, and alternative investments, and other investments. It offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

