Head-To-Head Survey: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bakkt and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Carbon Streaming 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bakkt currently has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 157.57%. Carbon Streaming has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 455.31%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Bakkt.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bakkt has a beta of 4.39, suggesting that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -59.63, suggesting that its stock price is 6,063% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -153.02% 300.60% 168.47% Carbon Streaming -649.08% -10.15% -9.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and Carbon Streaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million 4.00 -$578.10 million ($7.71) -0.10 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 213.35 -$12.90 million ($0.16) -4.22

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bakkt beats Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

