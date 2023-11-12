Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Henry Schein Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
