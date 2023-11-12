Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of HST opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

