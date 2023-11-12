iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.14.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$85.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.94. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$70.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The company has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

In related news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,356,959.06. In related news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,356,959.06. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total value of C$85,025.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

