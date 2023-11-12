IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.17). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at $268,577.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $52,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $576,859. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

