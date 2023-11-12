Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 2454812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.98.

Specifically, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

