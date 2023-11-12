Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

