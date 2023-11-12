Innospec Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $101.45. Innospec has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Innospec by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Innospec by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

