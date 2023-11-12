Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$11.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.71. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

