Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 4.5 %

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.04%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.