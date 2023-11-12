Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $53.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Iridium Communications traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 229306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

IRDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 594,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151,206 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,562,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,848,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -198.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

