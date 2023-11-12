iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.84) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.23. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 286.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 167,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $5,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,804,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $5,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,620.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

