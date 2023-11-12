Janux Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.87). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ JANX opened at $6.04 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $278.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

