John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 212.33 ($2.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 225 ($2.78) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on John Wood Group

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wood Group

John Wood Group Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,216 ($5,204.30). Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

LON WG opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.54 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.65, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.