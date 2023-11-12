John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 212.33 ($2.62).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 225 ($2.78) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
Get Our Latest Report on John Wood Group
Insider Buying and Selling at John Wood Group
John Wood Group Trading Down 3.4 %
LON WG opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.54 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.65, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.