KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progyny in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.18 on Friday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 90.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $3,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 84.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.4% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 139,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

