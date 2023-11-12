KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kaman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Kaman’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

KAMN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.05. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 30.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

