KeyCorp Weighs in on Waters Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2024 earnings at $12.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.30 EPS.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WAT stock opened at $255.92 on Friday. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
