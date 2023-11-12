LCI Industries to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a report released on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCII has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after buying an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 216.50%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

