Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on BioNTech SE’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

BioNTech stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.56% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

