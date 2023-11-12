Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,526 shares of company stock worth $427,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

