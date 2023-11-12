Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $74.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNW. Susquehanna increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

