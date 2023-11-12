Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Manitex International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.65. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 54,518 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,261 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Manitex International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

