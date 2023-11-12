MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNKD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on MNKD

MannKind Price Performance

MannKind stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $924.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.64. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,349,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,349,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $173,418. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MannKind by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 275,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 177,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.