Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. Desjardins cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.67.

MFC opened at C$25.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26, a current ratio of 126.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.32. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.02 and a one year high of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.64 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 65.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.5988701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

