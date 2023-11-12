Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.43) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 211.43 ($2.61).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

MKS opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,368.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 116.80 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 250.80 ($3.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($152,450.31). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Cheryl Potter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($152,450.31). Also, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,546.60). Insiders purchased 59,282 shares of company stock worth $14,383,639 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.