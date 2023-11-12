Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.18.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$997.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.92. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$10.29 and a 52 week high of C$15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.8571429 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

