Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $143.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Institutional Trading of Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,757,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,665 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,568. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

