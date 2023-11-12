National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). National Bank Financial has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

LEV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $1.60 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $361.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

