Navigator (NVGS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Navigator had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navigator Stock Performance

Navigator stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. Navigator has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Navigator by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

