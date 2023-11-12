Needham & Company LLC Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $35.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Viasat has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $262,251. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

