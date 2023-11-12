NewtekOne, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NewtekOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewtekOne’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEWT. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $333.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.38. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,934,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 470,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,048 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,388.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $150,310 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.