NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFI. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.88.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. Research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.3184545 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

