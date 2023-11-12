NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $28.35 on Friday. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,769,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 333.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 457,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 351,792 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

