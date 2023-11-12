NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.88. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.12. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of C$282.06 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 2.2268041 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

