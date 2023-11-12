OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $101.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III bought 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $286,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

