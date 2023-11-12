Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 9.8 %

ONCY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 3.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

