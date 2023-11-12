Owlet (OWLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Owlet to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owlet Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.52. Owlet has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Owlet Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owlet by 348.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 125,977 shares during the last quarter.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

