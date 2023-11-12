Pan American Silver Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 35,866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 6,648 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

