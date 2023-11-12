Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

TSE PXT opened at C$27.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.89%.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$253,368.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

