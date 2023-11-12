Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.25.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Park Lawn

Park Lawn Price Performance

Park Lawn stock opened at C$16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.23. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.05 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 5.68%. Equities analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.5369244 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.53%.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.