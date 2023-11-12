Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Park Lawn traded as low as C$16.01 and last traded at C$16.61, with a volume of 29842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.20.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.25.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$568.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of C$114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.5369244 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

