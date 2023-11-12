Peraso (PRSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Peraso had a negative return on equity of 89.44% and a negative net margin of 176.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect Peraso to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRSO opened at $0.21 on Friday. Peraso has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Peraso from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peraso by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Peraso by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

