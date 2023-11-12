Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Personalis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Personalis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Personalis alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Personalis Stock Performance

PSNL opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Personalis has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.