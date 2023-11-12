Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

TSE PBL opened at C$30.18 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$16.80 and a one year high of C$31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$812.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.78.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.10 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.4602578 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. Company insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

