Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Porch Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Porch Group Stock Up 21.0 %

PRCH stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 121,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $99,730.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,694,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,589,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,364,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,651 over the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.