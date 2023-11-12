Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLSE

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.