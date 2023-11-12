Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Issued By Wedbush

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marqeta in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Marqeta’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.87 on Friday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,393,000 after buying an additional 2,361,729 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $137,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,889. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

