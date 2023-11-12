Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Myers Industries stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

About Myers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.