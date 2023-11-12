Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.